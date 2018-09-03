हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janmashtami 2018: Bollywood celebs throng Twitter on Shri Krishna's birthday

Here's how our Bollywood celebrities wished Janmashtami to the world through Twitter.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Janmashtami or Krishna Ashtami is a Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Krishna is believed to be the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu, born to Devaki and Vasudeva. Lord Krishna was raised by Yashoda and Nandlal. Krishna grew up in Mathura and was the naughtiest of all, he used to do 'Raas Leela' (a type of dance) with his beloved Radha and the other Gopis (milkmaids) in the forests of Vrindavan. 

Janmashtami is celebrated all over the world with fun, love and enthusiasm. The celebrations start at midnight and continue until the next day. People celebrate with a lot of fervour and gusto. 

Here's how our Bollywood celebrities wished Janmashtami to the world through Twitter: 

 

Janmashtami that marks the birth of Shri Krishna falls in the month of August or September according to the Gregorian Calendar. The day is celebrated with love and excitement. There are a number of rituals that are performed, some people fast to offer their prayers while people in Maharashtra perform the ritual of Dahi Handi which is all about forming a human pyramid in order to break an earthen pot full of curd, hung at a height. 

The ritual is very enjoyable and fun to watch. 

Jai Shri Radhey-Krishna!
 

