हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janmashtami

Janmashtami: Watch this throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan celebrating Dahi Handi festival

Devotees observe fast, sing his songs and pray to the god with much gusto.

Janmashtami: Watch this throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan celebrating Dahi Handi festival
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Janmashtami has gripped the one and sundry alike. Not just in the country but the festival is celebrated with much gusto and fervour across the globe. While a majority of the population celebrated the festival on September 2 this year, in some parts it is being celebrated on September 3. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna and devotees usher in the day with full energy.

The social media platforms have been flooded with numerous posts wishing each other a 'Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami'. Our Bollywood celebrities too thronged Twitter and Instagram wishing fans on Lord Krishna's birthday.

Meanwhile, a fan club of superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a throwback video of the actor celebrating the Dahi Handi festival with much fervour. Check out the video here:

In Maharashtra and nearby areas, on Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Dahi Handi, which is a team sport is organised widely and witnesses participants in huge numbers. It is usually celebrated on the day after Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

An earthen pot filled with dahi or yogurt is hanged at a higher level from ground. Young boys form a human pyramid and make several attempts to reach and break the pot. It is a huge event and witnesses hundreds of people enjoying and cheering for their favourite teams. The participants are called Govindas or Govind Pathak.

The event is organised on the basis of the age-old legend of Lord Krishna stealing butter and milk during his childhood. As per the belief, when the makkhan was kept hidden from him, the natkhat Lord used to find innovative ways to find it.

Devotees observe fast, sing his songs and pray to the god with much gusto. The day is also special as several delicacies are prepared at home for celebrating the birth of Thakur Ji.

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami in several parts of the world celebrates the birth of Lord Krishan—the eight avatar of god Vishnu. According to Hindu lunar calendar, it is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shrawana or Sawan. It overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

The festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is followed by Nandotsav—celebrating the occasion when Nanda Baba distributed gifts to the community in honour of Krishna's birth.

Hathi Ghoda Paal Ki, Jai Jo Nand Lal Ki!

 

 

Tags:
Janmashtamidahi handiDahi Handi 2018Janmashtami 2018Shah Rukh KhanShri Krishna Janmashtamiradha krishna

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close