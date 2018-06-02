हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janvhi Kapoor shares endearing picture with parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996.

Janvhi Kapoor shares endearing picture with parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

New Delhi: Bollywood lost its 'first female superstar', Sridevi on February 24, 2018. The actress passed away in her hotel room in Dubai and her death shocked the entire nation. Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi and Khushi. 

Today would have been Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's 22nd wedding anniversary. On this emotional day, Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi took to Instagram to share an endearing picture with her mom and dad.

Here is the picture:

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996.

A diva in every sense of the word, the actress became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.

The legendary actress received as many as five Filmfare Awards in her glorious career. She returned to the silver screens in 2012 with Gauri Shinde's 'English Vinglish' and once again ruled the Box Office. Her performance got a big thumbs up from the audience.

Coming to Janhvi, the 21-year-old will soon make her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak'. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is hitting the screens on July 20, 2018. It stars Ishaan Khatter opposite Janhvi in the lead roles. The film is the Hindi remake of Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorSrideviBoney Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close