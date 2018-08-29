हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar honoured with Person of the Year award—See pics

Renowned scriptwriter, writer, poet and IPRS chairman Javed Akhtar was honoured with the 'Person of the Year' award by the Indian Music Industry.

Javed Akhtar honoured with Person of the Year award—See pics

New Delhi: Renowned scriptwriter, writer, poet and IPRS chairman Javed Akhtar was honoured with the 'Person of the Year' award by the Indian Music Industry.

Javed Akhtar has been given this honour for the tremendous work he has done for the music industry. The talented writer believes that the award is very special for him and the award has a connection not just with him, but with all the stakeholders in the music industry.

Javed Akhtar got this honour during the Indian Music Conference. The event was organized by the Indian Music Industry (IMI).

In the award function, many people belonging to the music industry congratulated Javed. Video messages of many people like Oscar Winning musician AR Rahman and maverick filmmaker Karan Johar were also played.

Akhtar was earlier quoted by IANS as saying, "When I started writing poetry, initially it was nostalgic. It was mostly about my childhood, my mother, the place I used to live in and so on. But then after that other interests and other concerns entered my poetry, be it about the socio-economic climate or the people."

Akhtar has won a number of national awards for his lyrics in Hindi blockbuster films like Godmother, Border and Lagaan.

