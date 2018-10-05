हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Javed Jaffery all set to play Sidharth Malhotra’s father in Jabariya Jodi

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have started shooting for their upcoming flick Jabariya Jodi, in Lucknow earlier this month. The buzz has it that Javed Jaffery is all set to make a comeback with Jabariya Jodi and will reportedly play the role of Sidharth's father in the film.

Talking about his character, Javed said, “My character in the film is that of a bad-ass gangster from Bihar. It's a very interesting, real, raw and fun character which adds a great dimension to the story.”

Previously, Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra, took to social media to announce the movie, with the release of posters. In one of the posters, Parineeti and Sidharth, the lead stars of the film, impressed the audience with their smug look of successfully kidnapping a groom. 

Jabariya Jodi is based on Bihar’s pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married).

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood  Gopal Dutt  Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal, 'Jabariya Jodi boasts of an interesting star cast.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi directed by Prashant Singh is slated to release next year

