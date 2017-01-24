Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan living separately: Amar Singh makes shocking revelations

Mumbai: Politician Amar Singh, who was once very close to Amitabh Bachchan and his family, has made a shocking revelation.

In an interview, Singh said the media believes him to be responsible for every rift.

According to a report in DNA originally attributed to ABP Majha, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "People blame me for every possible rift in the country. When the Ambanis split, they projected me as the person who created the Mahabharat between them. It wasn't me. People have said the same about me and the Bachchans. But even before I met Amitabh Bachchan, he and Jaya Bachchan were living separately. One of them was living in Pratiksha and the other lives in his other bungalow Janak. There were also speculations about a problem between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya. I am not responsible for that," Singh said while clarifying his stance on the allegations levelled against him.

Notably, Singh was recently accused of creating a rift in the Samajwadi Party.

The Bachchans have always kept their personal lives well shielded.

With Singh’s shocking revelation, wonder how the Bachchans are going to react.

Disclaimer: We do not vouch for the authenticity of the report.