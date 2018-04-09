Jaya Bachchan rings in 70th birthday

Mumbai: Veteran actor-SP Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan rang in her 70th birthday in a low-key celebration with her family.

Her husband megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog to share the pictures from the close-knit revelry with children Shweta Nanda and actor son Abhishek Bachchan.

"At the stroke of the midnight hour the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th! She be wife and mother... And she be with her 'progress report'.

"Feelings and love delivered... Writings of occasion hand written on card... The gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing... Quiet... Still and intimate... The best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by..." Bachchan wrote.

The couple, who co-starred in films such as "Zanjeer", "Abhimaan", "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke" among others, has been married for 44 years.