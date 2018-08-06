हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston hires personal trainer 18 years her junior

The former 'Friends' star is 49 and her personal trainer Leyon Azubuike is 31. 

Jennifer Aniston hires personal trainer 18 years her junior

Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Aniston has hired a personal trainer 18 years her junior for boxing workouts.

The former 'Friends' star is 49 and Leyon Azubuike is 31. Training takes place at the 15 million pounds worth Los Angeles mansion she shared with her second husband Justin Theroux until they split five months ago, reports thesun.co.uk.

Bryan Laverdure, Azubuike's business manager, said, "Leyon isn't seeing anyone. He trains her (Jen) at her house."

In an interview last week, Aniston said, "Boxing is a great way to get aggression out. You have little fantasy moments imagining who you're actually punching."

Tags:
Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston AzubuikeLeyon AzubuikeLos Angeles

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close