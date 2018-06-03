हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Friends

Jennifer Aniston to be Courteney Cox's maid of honour

Aniston, 49, and Cox, 53, have been friends for more than two decades after they both starred in the worldwide hit comedy "Friends".

Jennifer Aniston to be Courteney Cox&#039;s maid of honour
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Aniston is to be her friend and actress Courteney Coxs maid of honour.

Aniston is helping her "Friends" co-star organise her nuptials to Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid, reports mirror.co.uk. 

Cox will get married to McDaid in Derry, Northern Ireland, this year.

A source said: "Courteney and Jennifer are thick as thieves and they have got even closer in recent months. Courteney wouldn't want to walk down the aisle without Jennifer by her side. They have a very strong friendship."

Aniston, 49, and Cox, 53, have been friends for more than two decades after they both starred in the worldwide hit comedy "Friends".

Cox was chosen to be maid of honour when Aniston exchanged vows with actor Justin Theroux in 2015.

Tags:
FriendsCourtney CoxJennifer Aniston

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close