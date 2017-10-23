Jennifer Aniston's new fragrance inspired by her youth

Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Aniston's new fragrance Chapter One is inspired by her "younger years" when she admired her mother Nancy Dow's collection of perfumes.

Aniston, 48, says her mother's perfumes influenced the tear drop shape of the glass bottle of her new fragrance, reports people.com.

"It's a feminine mix of florals, citrus and woodsy notes that is captivating and chic but still approachable. The tear drop-shape was inspired by my younger years seeing my mother's perfume bottles on her vanity," said Aniston.

The We're The Millers actress said when she was younger, she used to "pound" make-up on her face. But since then, she has changed her ways with the belief that beauty is not about a person's exterior appearance.

"There were years when I was pounding make-up on like it was going out of style. But I've figured out that beauty to me is not about hair and make-up as much as it is about how I'm feeling inside and the place I'm at in my life," said Aniston.