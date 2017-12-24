Jennifer Lawrence surprises Kris Jenner with unique Christmas gift

New Delhi: The time of Christmas is here and so is the time of getting gifts from your loved ones and it looks like Jennifer Lawrence's obsession over 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' has developed into a close friendship with Kris Jenner.

The Hunger Games star has sort of proven her affinity for Kris once again, this time with the purchase of a car.

Kris shared a photo of the holiday present, the automobile, which was actually a ride-on toy, on her official Instagram page.

Alongside the photo, the 62-year-old reality TV star, wrote, "My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what I wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn`t disappoint. Thank you, Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited."

The photo shows Jenner's rainbow-themed Christmas decorations next to the 2018 Porsche Boxster Style 12V Ride-On-Car, which comes with battery-powered wheels, a dining table, leather Seat and LED Lights.

The mother! actress has been quite close to the Jenner family ever since Kris decided to surprise the Oscar-winning actress with a birthday cake a few years ago.

Things have only gotten closer since then. In November, Lawrence revealed before interviewing Kim on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she had gotten drunk and stripped down to nearly nothing in Kris closet.