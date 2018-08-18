हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez explains why she did 'Second Act'

"You need that funny, quirky look at life. That romantic look at life. I think things are tough sometimes and we need that escape," Lopez said.

Jennifer Lopez explains why she did &#039;Second Act&#039;
Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Jennifer Lope has explained her return to the romantic-comedy genre with the film "Second Act".

In the late '90s and early 2000s, Lopez earned a name for herself after she starred in a string of rom-coms such as "Maid in Manhattan", "The Wedding Planner", "Monster-in-Law" and "Shall We Dance?".

During her appearance on the "The Tonight Show", the 49-year-old singer said she wanted to do a rom-com as she needed to have a "romantic look at life".

"Second Act", directed by Peter Segal, is about a woman who gets a chance to fulfil her career ambitions when a private finance firm is misled into believing that she's an accomplished consultant and hire her to handle a major business deal.

The film also features Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini and Milo Ventimiglia.

