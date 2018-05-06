हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shows off toned abs

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez showed off her fit and toned abs in a hot pink long-sleeved crop top and black workout pants here.

Jennifer Lopez shows off toned abs

Miami: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez showed off her fit and toned abs in a hot pink long-sleeved crop top and black workout pants here.

The 48-year-old entertainer and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez were spotted walking hand-in-hand while out at lunch here on Friday, reports etonline.com.

JLo also rocked dark aviators, her hair in a slick bun and carried a large black purse while cosying up to her beau.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was all smiles, casually dressed in a black tee, jeans and black sneakers, while carrying a book in one hand.

Tags:
Jennifer LopezAlex RodriguezToned absget on the floor
Next
Story

UK royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis

Must Watch