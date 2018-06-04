हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi's latest picture will remind you of their 'Dill Mill Gayye' days- See pic

Jennifer and Karan became a popular on-screen couple after featuring in Dil Mil Gayye

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi&#039;s latest picture will remind you of their &#039;Dill Mill Gayye&#039; days- See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television's reigning queen Jennifer Winget and chocolate boy Karan Wahi were once the most-loved onscreen couple. The two continued to remain friends even when their show got over and were often rumoured to be dating but the two always denied dating the rumours. Recently, Karan posted a picture with Jennifer on his Instagram.

Sharing the picture Karan wrote, "When @jenniferwinget1 wanted to be part of the GAME."

 

When @jenniferwinget1 wanted to be part of the GAME 

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on

On Jennifer's birthday, Karan posted a super adorable picture of the two of them and posted a sweet message, "Catching U since 2010 Happy bday @jenniferwinget1 
Cheers."

 

Catching U since 2010 Happy bday @jenniferwinget1 Cheers

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on

Jennifer and Karan became a popular on-screen couple after featuring in Dil Mil Gayye. The show also featured Jennifer's ex-husband Karan Singh Grover as one of the leads.

The stellar actress is currently playing the lead role in one of television's most popular show Bepannah, which airs on Colors channel. Jennifer plays the character of Zoya opposite actor Harshad Chopda, who essays the character of Aditya Hooda. Earlier, Jennifer won hearts by playing a psychotic character Maya in 'Beyhadh'. 

Her character Zoya is the complete opposite of Maya but Jennifer knows how to get into the skin of the characters designed for her with ease. Although the romantic angle in 'Bepannah' is yet to begin, the viewers are already enjoying the moments of togetherness of Jennifer and Harshad in 'Bepannah'.

'Bepannah' is produced under the banner of Cinevistaas and this would be Jennifer's second collaboration with Cinevistaas after 'Beyhadh'.

Tags:
Jennifer WingetKaran WahibepannahBeyhadhKaran Singh GroverDill Mill Gayye

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close