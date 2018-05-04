Jennifer Winget tries hard to cry while Harshad Chopda laughs in the middle of a serious scene-Watch

New Delhi: Actress Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda, who are currently seen as Aditya and Zoya in 'Bepannah' seem to have a tough time shooting serious scenes. Don' believe us? Watch Jennifer's blooper video.

The oh-so-glamourous Jennifer Winget took to Instagram to share a video from the sets of her latest TV show 'Bepannah'. In the video, both Harshad and Jennifer are seen shooting a confrontation scene but the actress couldn't hold back her laughter after Harshad's slip of the tongue. The pretty actress is also seen trying hard to cry but the tears don't seem to come out easily. The original episode had already been aired and the actors have delivered their best in spite of all the bloopers they have had while shooting it.

Watch the video here:

Jennifer, who has been in the television industry for quite some time, became a huge sensation after she played the character of a psychotic woman named Maya in 'Beyhadh'. The audience has always seen Jennifer as a docile, shy character but when she aced the negative portrayal with such finesse, the viewers were dumbstruck.

Zoya is the complete opposite of Maya but Jennifer knows how to get into the skin of the characters designed for her with ease. Although the romantic angle in 'Bepannah' is yet to begin, the viewers are already enjoying the bittersweet moments of Jennifer and Harshad in Bepannah.

'Bepannah' is produced under the banner of Cinevistaas and this would be Jennifer's second collaboration with Cinevistaas after 'Beyhadh'.