Model turned Bollywood actor John Abraham has a huge fan following across the globe. His drop-dead good looks and fan chiselled body can easily give any actor a run for his money.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Dec 27, 2017, 14:50 PM IST
John Abraham turns poster boy for Mexican gay cruise—Pic inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Model turned Bollywood actor John Abraham has a huge fan following across the globe. His drop-dead good looks and fan chiselled body can easily give any actor a run for his money.

And yes who can forget his act in Dostana which released in 2008. The actor flaunting his washboard abs with those yellow trunks grabbing all the attention definitely created a flutter back then.

The image is still vivid in fans memories and now a Mexican gay cruise is apparently using John's picture from Dostana to promote their own venture. Yes! We don't really know whether the actor has knowledge of it or not.

A Twitter user shared the image on social media and in no time it became viral. 

Now, this one is really cracking up the Twitterati and as of now, the actor has not reacted to this development.

John will next be seen in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran which will hit the screens next year. 

