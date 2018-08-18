हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
paltan

JP Dutt recreates Nathu La Pass in Ladakh for Paltan

The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker JP Dutta is back with yet another military film 'Paltan'. His latest outing is based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border. The film will showcase how Indian army battled it out with the Chinese forces at the border. Now we hear that Dutta actually recreated Nathu La Pass in Ladakh.

In order to make the film look as real as possible, JP Dutta went a step ahead to shoot at real locations. The director scouted and recreated locations in Ladhak to make it look similar to border area in East Sikkim.

Recently, the makers had unveiled the trailer of 'Paltan' which is loaded with power-packed performances and heavy dose dialogues. The imagery and war scenes shown in the trailer will keep you hooked. The movie has a typical JP Dutta feel to it. The war drama is an ambitious project which has been in the news for quite some time now.

Pretty much like his previous outings 'Border', 'LOC Kargil', 'Refugee' and 'Umrao Jaan' etc, 'Paltan' too happens to have an ensemble star cast. It stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor to name a few.

The first look posters of the lead characters were released a few days back and it received a positive response online. 

The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

 

