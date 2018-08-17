हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Angelina Jolie

Judge asks Angelina Jolie to let ex-husband Brad Pitt visit their children

The former power couple were together since 2004 and tied the knot in August 2014.

Judge asks Angelina Jolie to let ex-husband Brad Pitt visit their children

Washington DC: A judge has now asked Hollywood star Angelina Jolie to let estranged husband Brad Pitt visit their six children before court settles the custody issue once and for all.

Page Six reported that, after the judge intervened, the 'Salt' star allowed Brad Pitt to visit their children for four hours on school days and 12 hours for holidays. Earlier, Jolie had accused Pitt of being a careless father, to which the latter said that he had filed for a loan of 8 million USD to help the former buy a house.

August 21 has now been set as the next date of hearing. As of now, financial documents are yet to be exchanged between the two since it is a routine for any divorce settlements around the world.

