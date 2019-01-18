हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Juggy D

Juggy D, wife Kiran welcome third child

Juggy D, whose given name is Jagwinder Singh Dhaliwal, on Thursday tweeted that his wife delivered their third bundle of joy in their bedroom.

Juggy D, wife Kiran welcome third child
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Indo-British singer Juggy D and his wife Kiran have welcomed their third child -- a son.

Juggy D, whose given name is Jagwinder Singh Dhaliwal, on Thursday tweeted that his wife delivered their third bundle of joy in their bedroom.

"When your hoping you never have to do it again... Juggy `the midwife` D and wife Kiran deliver a beautiful baby boy in their bedroom on Tuesday, January 15," he wrote. 

The "Get down" hitmaker said that the "mother and the baby are doing well".

Juggy D has been performing since the age of 14. He has also appeared on numerous crossover singles with musicians such as Madonna, Ricky Martin, Mary J. Blige and Craig David.

His debut album, Juggy D, was released in 2004 and became the first Punjabi language album to enter the UK national charts. A version of the song "Sohniye" from the album is also featured in the 2004 Bollywood film "Shukriya: Till Death Do Us Apart".

Juggy DchildJuggy D sonJuggy D Kiran

