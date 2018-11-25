हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar has no qualms about playing mom on-screen

Actress Juhi Parmar, also a mother to a girl, says she doesn't choose her roles according to age, and doesn't mind having on-screen children.

Juhi Parmar has no qualms about playing mom on-screen

Mumbai: Actress Juhi Parmar, also a mother to a girl, says she doesn't choose her roles according to age, and doesn't mind having on-screen children.

She will be seen playing a mother to a grown-up girl in "Tantra", which will premiere next month.

"I have been a part of the industry for two decades and I feel blessed that I am still being offered good work and the most pivotal roles on television. The way I choose my character is not by age, but how pivotal it is to the plot and the character's graph throughout the journey of the show," Juhi said in a statement.

"Also, I'm a mother in real life. Rather than complaining about the age of the character, I am grateful for the variety of work that is coming my way. In fact, in today's day and age, actresses are playing mothers within a few months or a couple of years after starting their career," she added.

She wants to give "variety" to her viewers through her work.

"As an actor, I want to continue entertaining my viewers but the artiste and entertainer inside me wants to keep doing something new. We all like new beginnings...and so, I want to give my viewers a variety," she said. 

Talking about breaking stereotypes, Juhi said: "When I had played Kumkum for seven years, a lot of people told me that with such an innocent face, I would never be able to get a negative role. 

"I took that as a challenge. I was not only offered a negative role, but I also got a fabulous feedback for my character in 'Karmaphal Daata Shani'. Now, I am back to playing a positive role in 'Tantra'. The challenge is in breaking these stereotypes and getting into the skin of new characters with every project." 

What attracted her towards this role?

"Swastik (Swastik Productions) is home for me and it's like coming back to family. However, I must say after having played a double role as well as a negative in '...Shani', this role is once again very different. 

"Not only have I never done supernatural before, but the intricacies in the relationships which Sumati, my character, shares with each household member are so important, especially with Niyati. Since I am a mother in real life, I really fell in love with Sumati's character and her love and care towards her own children," she said.

Tags:
Juhi Parmartantrasupernatura showTelevision actress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close