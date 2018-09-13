हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts hits back at troll

Julia Roberts hits back at troll

Los Angeles: Actress Julia Roberts, who is new to Instagram, has disabled her comments, but that hasn't stopped her from shutting down trolls.

Attending the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, one fan decided to draw a comparison photograph of Roberts in her Dsquared2 dress and the late Joan Crawford for their similar looks and ask followers "Who wore it better?"

While the response was split, one user opted to attack the 50-year-old actress over her "black ugly nail polish", reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Joan Crawford looks way better in my opinion more classic and refined and Julia is wearing ugly black nail polish," the comment read. 

Roberts took to the social media platform to correct the user over her manicure selection. 

"It is, in fact, a navy polish with garnets crystals as a grounding accent," she said. 

"In case you would like to edit your comment from 'ugly black nail polish' to ugly navy polish with garnet crystal. Just saying," she continued. 

Roberts previously called social media "sticky like cotton candy" but that didn't stop her from opening her Instagram account in June.

 

