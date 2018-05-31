हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
George Clooney

Julia Roberts to present George Clooney with AFI Life Achievement award
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: The American Film Institute (AFI) has selected Julia Roberts to present the AFI Life Achievement Award to her longtime friend and colleague George Clooney.

The 57-year-old actor will receive the honour at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on June 7 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Roberts, 50, and Clooney have worked together on "Ocean's Eleven", "Ocean's Twelve" and 2016's "Money Monster". She also starred in Clooney's directorial debut, "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind", and in "August: Osage County", which he produced.

Clooney's next project is a Hulu miniseries adaptation of "Catch-22," which he will direct, produce, and star in opposite Hugh Laurie and Kyle Chandler.

