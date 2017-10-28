Holla! Bieber comes to Madame Tussaud's India—Pics

New Delhi: Beliebers will rejoice over this bit of news! Madame Tussauds India has finally unveiled a wax statue of popular international music sensation Justin Bieber. The Delhi Tussauds will house the Grammy winner and imagine how the fans are going to react.

Madame Tussauds India unveiled the statue in a mini-preview at The Grub Festival, as per IANS report. Besides, Bieber's statue, Jennifer Lopez and Hrithik Roshan's wax statues were also unveiled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Grub Festival brings together music and food lovers on the same ground kicked off on October 27, 2017.

Check out the pictures here:

#TussaudsDelhi welcomes #JustinBieber. Don't miss out on the opportunity to get clicked with him at @TheGrubFest. pic.twitter.com/Mk7l6YPamA — Madame Tussauds (@tussaudsdelhi) October 27, 2017

Don't feel 'sorry' about missing the live unveiling of @justinbieber . Come see it at our pop up @TheGrubFest #MadameTussaudsAtGrub pic.twitter.com/3MLOzRnf4X — Madame Tussauds (@tussaudsdelhi) October 27, 2017

.@tussaudsdelhi just launched @justinbieber’s wax figure at The Grub Fest! And he’s here for two more days. #MadameTussaudsAtGrub pic.twitter.com/4jiTdw2nVo — The Grub Fest (@TheGrubFest) October 27, 2017

Come December 1 and the final display of all statues will take place. The Madame Tussauds India has housed iconic celebrity wax statues such as timeless beauty Madhubala, veteran singer Asha Bhosle, and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

IANS quoted Anshul Jain, general manager at Merlin Entertainment India Pvt Ltd, as saying said: "We are excited to bring a mini ensemble of Madame Tussauds to the Grub Fest, which created an immersive experience by giving people a glimpse of what's in store for them when we launch the attraction".

"Justin Bieber has a huge fan following among youngsters in our country and the request for his figure has been long awaited. He is the first among all figures which have been unveiled straight to the public at such a platform, meeting the audience demands of the international star. With the idea to reach out to masses we are certain, Delhi is set to give them the most memorable time of their lives with this remarkable experience. We at Madame Tussauds Delhi are thrilled to meet and greet our audiences at the upcoming attraction," he added.

So, are you excited?

(With IANS inputs)