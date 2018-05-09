Justin Bieber says 'don't be fooled' by celebs 'glamorous lifestyles'

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber doesn't want his fans to "be fooled" by the "glamorous" lifestyles of celebrities that are showcased on social media. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old pop star penned a note on Instagram explaining that the lives of A-listers are no better than everyone else`s, reports people.com.

"Hey world that glamorous lifestyle you see portrayed by famous people on Instagram, don`t be fooled thinking their life is better than yours," the "Let me love you" hitmaker wrote.

"I can promise you it`s not!" he continued.