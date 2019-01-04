हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Justin Bieber serenades Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin wore a grey sweatshirt under a black coat, with skinny jeans and trainers, wearing her blonde hair up in a ponytail.

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber serenaded Hailey Baldwin outside a hotel before heading out on a date night.

The couple was pictured giggling outside the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, wearing similar casual clothing, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Bieber appeared to be in high spirits. He wore a yellow sweatshirt which had the word 'drew' written on the front, with monochrome tracksuit bottoms and crisp white trainers and a baseball cap.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin got engaged to Justin over the summer in the Bahamas. She reportedly had an impromptu courthouse marriage to him in New York in September last year. 

 

