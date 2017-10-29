Justin Bieber's fan jailed

Los Angeles: Mirabelli Stefania, a fan of Justin Bieber, has been jailed after she trespassed on the singer's private property three times over the course of one week.

Stefania received a sentence of eight days after she pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor aggravated trespass for the incidents that took place in last 10-15 days in Beverly Hills, reports tmz.com.

She will only serve four of the eight days, the judge said, however. She has been placed on one year of probation and ordered to keep at least "100 yards" away from Bieber.

According to tmz.com, the fan, who is in her 40s, entered the property twice last week before security guards found her and escorted her off the premises.

The third incident happened on October 23 evening when the woman was finally arrested.