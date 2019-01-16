हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pattie Mallette

Justin Bieber's mother showers love on son's new wife Hailey Baldwin

Pop star Justin Bieber`s mother raved over her son`s new wife Hailey Baldwin in an adorable selfie.

Justin Bieber&#039;s mother showers love on son&#039;s new wife Hailey Baldwin
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Pop star Justin Bieber`s mother raved over her son`s new wife Hailey Baldwin in an adorable selfie.

On Tuesday, Bieber`s mother Pattie Mallette shared a sweet selfie of herself with Baldwin, 21.

"What a gift!" Mallette, 43, wrote adding a heart-eyed emoji.

In the shot, Baldwin can be seen planting a kiss on Mallette`s cheek

"Love you," Baldwin, who secretly married Bieber, 24, at a New York City courthouse in September, commented on the post.

Earlier on Tuesday, the newlyweds were spotted in Los Angeles wearing matching pink ensembles.

Bieber sported a pink hoodie paired with black sweatpants and Vans. Meanwhile, Baldwin rocked a pink tracksuit, white sneakers and pulled her newly dyed pink tresses into a sleek bun.

Although the couple officially tied the knot a few months ago, they plan on having an intimate ceremony for friends and family - but they`re in no rush.

Bieber and Baldwin initially eyed a January bash but will likely push to a later month.

Tags:
Pattie MalletteJustin BieberHailey Baldwin

Must Watch