'Kaabil' Hrithik Roshan meets Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: Whenever Bollywood greats meet cricketing legends, it's a sight to behold! Similarly, desi Greek God Hrithik Roshan had a chance meeting with none other than the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar at the airport—and we are glad they clicked a picture.

Yes! Sometimes benefits of social media overrule every other vice. Well, coming back to the story, Hrithik, who is currently basking in the glory of his recently released film 'Kaabil' bumped into Master Blaster Sachin at the airport and posed for a cool picture.

He captioned the image as: “Rohan Bhatnagar with the Master Blaster @sachin_rt thank u for ur wishes 4 kaabil. Missing you Su @yamigautam”

Rohan Bhatnagar with the Master Blaster @sachin_rt thank u for ur wishes 4 kaabil. Missing you Su @yamigautam pic.twitter.com/mtbhmJ6B75 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 2, 2017

While Hrithik is globe-trotting with his team of 'Kaabil' promoting the film even after its release on January 25, 2017, this time sadly Yami was not present with him. Gosh!