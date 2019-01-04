Kader Khan spoke about Amitabh Bachchan till the end, reveals his emotional son

New Delhi: The legendary actor Kader Khan carved a niche for himself in Indian cinema with his impeccable contribution towards meaningful movies and heart-touching dialogues. The thespian breathed his last on December 31, 2018, in Canada. He was suffering from a degenerative disease and was getting treated for the same in Toronto.

Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz told IANS, “It is the way the Indian film industry has become now. There are too many fragmented camps and loyalties. The out-of-sight-out-of-mind mentality can`t be helped. My father always told us, his sons, not to expect anything from anybody and we grew up with the belief that one must do what is required in life and expect nothing in return.”

He further added, “There are so many people in the film industry whom my father was close to. But the one person that my father loved the most was Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan). I`d ask my father whom he missed the most from the film industry and the answer promptly would be Bachchan Saab. And I know the love was mutual. I want Bachchan saab to know that my father spoke about him till the end.”

Big B had in fact shared the news of Kader Khan's ill health previously on social media. The veteran actor appeared in over 300 films after his debut film in the 1973 film Daag. He not only acted but also wrote screenplays, dialogues and even directed several movies.

Kader Khan is survived by three sons. The veteran actor was laid to rest at the Meadowvale Cemetery in Mississauga in Canada on Wednesday (January 2, 2019).

