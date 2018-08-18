हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajol

Kajol breaks her silence on Suhana Khan's magazine cover debut

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol, who is all set to make her big comeback with Helicopter Eela, has finally reacted to the controversy surrounding her best friend Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's magazine cover debut.

Suhana faced massive backlash soon after the cover was unveiled as it once again gave rise to the infamous nepotism debate with trolls question her achievements among others. The official Instagram page of the magazine had to disable the comments on her pictures to avoid the negativity.

While Shah Rukh and Gauri have still not reacted to the whole controversy, Kajol has opened up about Suhana's magazine cover debut. During an interview with Film Companion, Kajol said, "I think all you can do honestly is to sure them up, with your love, your support, and hope and pray that all the parenting that youé done before that, takes effect."

 "All the stuff you've said to them about the ego and about who you are that matters more than what you look like or a collection of features or anything like that. I think that's the only thing that you can hope and pray, works for them as people. And that's something that is so scary as a parent, "she added.

Talking about Shah Rukh and Gauri, she said, "You know, it takes a lot of courage, you know hats off to Gauri and Shah Rukh for that matter to even allow Suhana to go out there. I wouldn't say 'allow', I know that is the wrong word...as parents you always want to protect your children and you know for a fact that as a star and a celebrity, things will always be much more tougher for your children because they will be judged by you. Especially if you are a success."

"If you were a failure, probably they will be judged with a little bit more sympathy and a little more 'oh so sweet'. But when you are a success, it's always tougher for them and will always be tougher for them. In whichever arena they are, not only in the film industry. They will be watched. Whatever they choose to do with it. It's a tough decision for both Shah Rukh and Gauri, a very brave decision on their part to let Suhana come into this world," she concluded. 

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in Helicopter Eela which is directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

