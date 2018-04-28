हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajol Devgn

Kajol Devgn looks stylish as ever as she gets clicked at Goregaon filmcity — See photos

Kajol is one of the most talented actors and despite that she has not been doing many films at present, she still enjoys a huge fan following. At 43, the actress continues to defy age. 

Kajol Devgn looks stylish as ever as she gets clicked at Goregaon filmcity — See photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Kajol is one of the most talented actors and despite that she has not been doing many films at present, she still enjoys a huge fan following. At 43, the actress continues to defy age. 

Over the years, Kajol has also evolved her fashion sense that ranges from elegant to comfy. In recent time, the actress has been making head turns with her breath-taking appearances. 

On Saturday, Kajol, who was snapped at the Filmcity, Goregaon, looked gorgeous in a stylish floor length mirror skirt which she had teamed with a white shirt. She completed her look with brown shades and had her hair tied in a ponytail.

Check out her photos here:

Kajol

Kajol

Kajol

Kajol

Kajol

Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in February 1999. In April 2003, she gave birth to Nysa and seven years later in September 2010, the couple had a son whom they named Yug.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the Tamil film 'VIP 2', directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. She will be seen in Pradeep Sarkar's new film in which young National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen plays her son.

Tags:
Kajol DevgnKajol photosKajol filmsAjay DevganAjay Devgan filmsAjay Devgan photos
Next
Story

Kareena repeats her yellow kurta for airport visit, Karisma looks like a million bucks — Check photos

Must Watch