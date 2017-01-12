Kajol gears up for WINTER in Mumbai!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 16:00
Mumbai: The weather here has taken people in the city by surprise. The uncanny cold waves have compelled people to dig out their woollens that hardly come into use in the city. Bollywood actress Kajol loves the cold breeze and is gearing up to enjoy winter in Mumbai!
The ‘Dilwale’ actress took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to express her joy. She tweeted:
Absolutely this cold in Mumbai. Jackets shawls sweaters here we come
— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) 12 January 2017
People in Mumbai are amused by the sudden drop in the temperature. The city that seldom witnesses cold weather is now set to experience some unusual climate change.
Mumbaikars don’t know much about Dill ki sardi but are certainly making the most of the cold breeze.
First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 16:00
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Shah Rukh Khan made a 'Dangal' promise to Aamir Khan! Here's what you should know
- Kajol gears up for WINTER in Mumbai!
- Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute on National Youth Day
- Important things you MUST discuss with your would-be spouse before the wedding
- Madame Tussauds museum gears up for DEBUT in India in June
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ girls Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh ‘wrestle’ for Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter – Cute!!!
- Shraddha Kapoor caught between Ranveer Singh and 'Jaanu' Aditya Roy Kapur!
- Lisa Haydon posts THIS photo to announce pregnancy
- Diversity is the need of the hour: Priyanka Chopra
- Aditya, Shraddha 'open' to live-in relationships