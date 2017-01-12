Kajol gears up for WINTER in Mumbai!

Mumbai: The weather here has taken people in the city by surprise. The uncanny cold waves have compelled people to dig out their woollens that hardly come into use in the city. Bollywood actress Kajol loves the cold breeze and is gearing up to enjoy winter in Mumbai!

The ‘Dilwale’ actress took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to express her joy. She tweeted:

Absolutely this cold in Mumbai. Jackets shawls sweaters here we come — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) 12 January 2017

People in Mumbai are amused by the sudden drop in the temperature. The city that seldom witnesses cold weather is now set to experience some unusual climate change.

Mumbaikars don’t know much about Dill ki sardi but are certainly making the most of the cold breeze.