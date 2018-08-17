हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajol

Kajol lights up screen when she's there: Neha Dhupia

Actress Neha Dhupia says her 'Helicopter Eela' co-star Kajol is phenomenal and lights up the screen.

Kajol lights up screen when she&#039;s there: Neha Dhupia

Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia says her 'Helicopter Eela' co-star Kajol is phenomenal and lights up the screen.

Neha will be seen in a special role alongside Kajol and Riddhi Sen in the forthcoming film.

"I feel there are only a few people who are meant to be on-screen and Kajol is definitely one such person. She lights up the screen when she is there," Neha said in a statement.

"It wouldn't be fair if I say I am not a fan of hers. There is nobody in the entire nation or anybody who follows Bollywood who is not a Kajol fan. She is phenomenal. She is beautiful and she makes it look so easy on the screen," she added.

'Helicopter Eela', presented by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada (Pen), is set to release on September 7

