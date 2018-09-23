हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajol

Kajol pens a heartfelt message for mother Tanuja on her birthday

Veteran actress Tanuja turned 75 years old on September 23, 2018. On her birthday, Kajol posted a special wish for her mother on social media.

Kajol pens a heartfelt message for mother Tanuja on her birthday

New Delhi: Veteran actress Tanuja turned 75 years old on September 23, 2018. On her birthday, Kajol posted a special wish for her mother on social media.

Sharing an old picture of her mother on Instagram, Kajol wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my super awesome mom who still has the same zest and love for life that she did fifty years back...... a difficult example to follow but the most important influence in my life ! 
Also in the picture is her grandmother and my great grandmother who was also one of the biggest influences in my life ! Ratanbai Shilotri!"

On the work front, Kajol is all set to be back with Helicopter Eela. The film which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on September will now release in October.

 According to DNA report, the director of the film Pradeep Sarkar is apparently suffering from dengue and producer of the Ajay Devgn wants him to recover completely. Keeping his health in mind, Ajay decied to shift the movie's release date. “Ajay doesn’t want the post-production of the movie to go on without Pradeep dada around. He wants the director to complete the film as per his vision. Ajay is ready to wait for Dada to be fit enough so he can himself oversee the last stages of post-production. So, he decided to defer the release to October 12, " a source told DNA.

Beautifully stressing on the emotions of a single mother, the trailer shows hilarious moments when Kajol decides to join her son's college as a student but everyone mistakes for a teacher. The emotional roller coaster ride of the mother and son has managed to leave an impact and now we can't wait for the film to hit the screens.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

 

Tags:
KajolTanujatanuja birthdayHelicopter eelaRiddhi Sen

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close