Kajol

Kajol posing with daughter Nysa in this pic is the most adorable thing on internet today!

The actress will be seen in 'Helicopter Eela' which is helmed by maverick filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar.

Kajol posing with daughter Nysa in this pic is the most adorable thing on internet today!

New Delhi: Gorgeous mommy Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of her film 'Helicopter Eela' today shared a picture with daughter Nysa on social media and it's one of those 'awwdorable' ones, we must say!

Nysa, who studies abroad looks as stunning as her mommy dearest in the picture. She wrote in the caption: “About last night....... #specialscreening#somuchlove #overwhelmed.”

Kajol married superstar Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. Their daughter Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, and Yug on September 13, 2010. The picture shared by Kajol is certainly, defining the mother-daughter relationship and setting some major goals of spending time with your loved ones!

The actress will be seen in 'Helicopter Eela' which is helmed by maverick filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar and happens to be a slice-of-life story about a single mother played Kajol.

The film is written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi. It is based on the Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo, written by Anand Gandhi. Helicopter Eela will be Kajol's next Hindi film after 'Dilwale' which released in 2015. It has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada.

The film will hits the screens on October 12, 2018.

 

