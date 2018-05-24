Kajol ready to walk the red carpet for the first time with daughter Nysa —See Pic

New Delhi: Kajol is in Singapore to unveil her wax statue at the distinguished Madame Tussauds. The iconic actress will be honoured and what has made the occasion more special for her is the company of her beautiful daughter Nysa who will walk the red carpet with her for the first time.

Kajol took to Instagram to share her happiness and an endearing picture with her daughter.

Here is Kajol's Instagram post:

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 24, 2018 at 2:30am PDT

The picture is captioned as- “My little girl with me on a red carpet for the first time .....”

Nysa has indeed grown up to be a beautiful young girl. She has clearly inherited her mother's captivating smile and expressive eyes. We just can't get over how adorable the mother-daughter duo looks in their colour- coordinated outfits.

Kajol married superstar Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. Their daughter Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, and son Yug on September 13, 2010.

The four make a picture-perfect happy family and it is always good to see the Devgns smiling. On the work-front, Kajol was last seen in Tamil film VIP 2. It has been a long time since we saw her in a Bollywood movie and her fans await her return. 'Dilwale' was the last Bollywood film that Kajol appeared in, back in the year 2015.