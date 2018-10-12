हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajol refers to Alia Bhatt as Alia Kapoor, video will leave you in splits—Watch

 Kajol can be seen referring to Alia Bhatt as Alia Kapoor. Yep! That just happened.

Kajol refers to Alia Bhatt as Alia Kapoor, video will leave you in splits—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ever since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the nuptial knot in December last year, there has been a wedding boom in Bollywood. Recently, desi girl Priyanka Chopra got engaged the international singing sensation Nick Jonas. Rumour mills are rife that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might also exchange wedding vows this year.

While marriage is not on cards for the latest 'it' couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, looks like actress Kajol is keen on seeing the two getting married.

In a promo shared by Neha Dhupia of the third season of her show #NoFilterNeha, Kajol can be seen referring to Alia Bhatt as Alia Kapoor. Yep! That just happened.

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Neha's famous audio talk show '#NoFilterNeha kick-started its first season on October 4, 2016. The show is known for revealing the unseen side of celebs and is a huge hit!

In personal life, Neha is expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi. The actress refused to take a maternity break and continues working in spite of being in the third trimester.

Talking about Alia and Ranbir, things seem to be getting serious between the two. They are often spotted together and are on good terms with each other's families. Reports regarding the two dating each other surfaced ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars the legend Amitabh Bachchan and will release next year.

