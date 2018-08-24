Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela gets a new release date

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol's comeback film Helicopter Eela gets a new release date. The film which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on September will now release on October.

According to DNA report, the director of the film Pradeep Sarkar is apparently suffering from dengue and producer of the Ajay Devgn wants him to recover completely. Keeping his health in mind, Ajay decied to shift the movie's release date. “Ajay doesn’t want the post-production of the movie to go on without Pradeep dada around. He wants the director to complete the film as per his vision. Ajay is ready to wait for Dada to be fit enough so he can himself oversee the last stages of post-production. So, he decided to defer the release to October 12, " a source told DNA.

Beautifully stressing on the emotions of a single mother, the trailer shows hilarious moments when Kajol decides to join her son's college as a student but everyone mistakes for a teacher. The emotional roller coaster ride of the mother and son has managed to leave an impact and now we can't wait for the film to hit the screens.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.