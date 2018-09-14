Kajol's adorable birthday wish for son Yug will make your day-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol's son Yug turned eight on Friday. The actress took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note for her son.

Sharing an adorable picture of Yug on Instagram, Kajol wrote, "Happy birthday to me....... all of eight and growing more every day. Love u to the moon and back my sweet boy!"

Yug was born on September 14, 2010 to Ajay and Kajol. They also have a daughter Nysa, who is now fiften years old.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn's latest outing 'Raid' directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and written by Ritesh Shah, performed extremely well at the Box office. The film features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles and is reportedly inspired by the real-life I-T raids that were conducted by the officers of the Indian Revenue Service in the 1980s. The film minted over Rs 100 crores at the box office.

Ajay now has a film alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline which will reportedly be directed by 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki' director Luv Ranjan.

Whereas Kajol would make her comeback with Helicopter Eela which would also feature National award winning actor Riddhi Sen.