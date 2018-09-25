Kajol's reaction to Ajay Devgn's prank tweet is epic

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn might have faced the music at home after playing a prank on tweeps by sharing wife's Kajol's 'number' on social media. A wife is a wife after all! And Kajol's stern warning reminds us of how Indian men get 'petrified' on hearing the word 'patni'!

Kajol took to Twitter Tuesday to respond to Ajay's tweet that read: "Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here.. @KajolAtUN (sic)."

Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now... But there is No Entry for them at home! https://t.co/BJsBKW5jjD — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) 25 September 2018

Kajol tweeted: "Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now... But there is No Entry for them at home! (sic)."

For the unversed, here's the background of the story. Ajay, who is known for playing pranks on the sets of his films, decided to do something similar on social media.

His fans on social media were lest perplexed when he ended up sharing his wife's number. Ajay wrote: "Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 98**1233**. (sic)."

Celebrities' accounts often get hacked and hence tweeps thought Ajay was the latest celeb to fall prey to a hacker. But neither was Ajay's account hacked nor did he share the tweet unintentionally. He simply played a prank and succeeded in it.

The pair of Kajol - Ajay is one of the most celebrated in the film industry. They have been married for over 19 years now. They are blessed with two kids - daughter Nysa and son Yug.