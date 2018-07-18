हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajol

Kajol's recreated KKKG Gamla act is the cutest thing you will watch today

One of her fan clubs took to Instagram video to share the video which has clips of the original scene and the recreated one.

Kajol&#039;s recreated KKKG Gamla act is the cutest thing you will watch today
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: How can you forget Kajol's adorable expressions in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where she ends up breaking a gamla ( a flower vase) and starts crying. The stunning diva recreated that iconic scene recently.

Check out the video embedded below:

 

Omg that soo cute Gamla nahi vase@kajol @team_kajol

A post shared by KAJOL DEVGN @kajol (@queenkajolturkey) on

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham directed by Karan Johar released on 14 December 2001. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Rani Mukerji had a cameo in the film.

Kajol played a typical girl-next-door from Delhi's Chandni Chowk locality while Shah Rukh played the son of a super rich man essayed by Amitabh.

The actress, who began her acting career with Bekhudi in 1992, is married to actor-producer-director Ajay Devgn. She has two kids - daughter Nysa and son Yug.

She was recently honoured with a wax statue at Madam Tussauds' Singapore museum. And now, she is gearing up for a film titled Helicopter Eela directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The film is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada. It stars Bengali actors Riddhi Sen and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

