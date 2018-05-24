Kajol's wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore unveiled—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's iconic actress Kajol was honoured in Singapore as her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds, Singapore, has been unveiled.

Accompanying the stellar actress is her beautiful daughter, Nysa. Moments before the event, Kajol left us all mesmerised by sharing an endearing picture with her daughter. She captioned the picture as, -“My little girl with me on a red carpet for the first time .....”

Now, Kajol's husband and popular Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share a video of his wife and daughter. Ajay wrote- “Meet the silent Kajol”, giving us a glimpse of the Madame Tussauds wax statue of the actress!

Here is Ajay Devgn's Tweet:

Meet the silent Kajol pic.twitter.com/6LH0DWPJWD — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 24, 2018

Kajol too shared a pic on Twitter, unveiling the beautiful statue.

Always been a Kajol fan pic.twitter.com/uwf4YMarjf — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) May 24, 2018

Kajol married superstar Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. Their daughter Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, and son Yug on September 13, 2010.

The four make a picture-perfect happy family and it is always good to see the Devgns smiling. On the work-front, Kajol was last seen in Tamil film VIP 2. It has been a long time since we saw her in a Bollywood movie and her fans await her return.

Ajay was last seen in 'Raid' opposite Ileana D'Cruz. The movie was a success at the Box Office and garnered positive reviews from the audience as well as critics.