Kalki Koechlin bares it all for photoshoot, says celebrate who you are

Mumbai: Kalki Koechlin has always spoken her mind and is extremely unapologetic about her endeavours. The ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ star, who recently took to Instagram to share a pic of her nude photoshoot, spoke about celebrating one’s own body and the personality he or she is.

Kalki shared a black-and-white photograph of hers on Instagram which shows her sans clothes. The pic in question was clicked by actress-photographer Riva Bubber.

Check it out here:

Half way between shadow and light by @rivabubber #blackandwhite #loveyournakedness A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

According to a report in dnaindia.com, while talking to Mid-Day about her photoshoot, Kalki said, “As women, we often are depicted through a man's perspective, but this picture was clicked by a woman photographer. That's why I found it significant to share the photograph.”

"I think it's important to celebrate who you are and your body rather than ponder about what the wold will think. I have always believed in the idea of wearing your personality on your sleeve. I have never been ashamed of whatever I do,” Kalki added.