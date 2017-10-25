Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Kamal Haasan on National Anthem debate: Do not force or test my patriotism

The Supreme Court on October 23 refused to modify its earlier order in connection with playing of National Anthem in movie theatres.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 25, 2017, 12:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on October 23 refused to modify its earlier order in connection with playing of National Anthem in movie theatres.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for January 9.

This move of the Supreme Court attracted controversies as well as both negative and positive arguments. The latest actor to join the heated debate is actor Kamal Haasan who has backed the decision of the Supreme Court.

Haasan took to Twitter to voice out his opinion.

Here are his Twitter posts:

The court, on November 30, 2016, had made it mandatory for movie halls to play the National Anthem before the screening of movies.

It had later clarified that movie watchers would not be obliged to stand for the anthem if it is part of the film that is being screened.

There have since been numerous incidents where people have been slammed at movie halls for not standing during the Anthem.

(With ANI Inputs)

