Kamal Haasan slams PETA over jallikattu, asks it to ban 'bull riding rodeos' in Trump's US

Chennai: Even as two persons were killed and scores injured during Jallikattu held on Sunday in the shadow of widespread protests as an Ordinance failed to end the six-day -long agitation, veteran actor Kamal Haasan today slammed animal rights advocacy group PETA over its opposition to the bull taming sport.

He said that it was not 'qualified' to tackle Indian bulls and asked it to train its guns against "bull riding rodeos in Mr (Donald) Trump's US."

"PETA go ban bull riding rodeos in Mr Trump's US You're not qualified to tackle our bulls," he said in a tweet.

Haasan added - "People at long last are getting a taste of true democracy. Gone are the days of leaders. We need humble pathfinders and social reformers."

In an earlier tweet he had written:

Other actors like Suriya and Vijay have also supported the protest by the students and lashed out at PETA for opposing the bull taming sport.

Meanwhile, the traditional sport, which was banned by the Supreme Court, was organised in several parts of the state today, including Rapoosal in Pudukottai district following promulgation of the Ordinance yesterday.

Police said two persons were killed and 28 injured when they were gored by a bull during Jallikattu at Rapoosal in which several bulls were used and many sportsmen participated.

A protester, 48-year-old Chandramohan from Jaihindpuram, also died due to dehydration in Madurai city when he was taking part in a demonstration along with students and youths.

Protesters at Alanganallur in Madurai, however, refused to conduct the sport, steadfast in their demand for a "permanent solution" to ensure unhindered annual conduct of the sport.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had announced that he would inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur, had to stay back in a hotel in Madurai following the stir there.

Later, he was expected to inaugurate Jallikattu at Natham Kovilpatti in Dindigul.

However, there were protests there too, raising the same demand.

Groups of agitators continued their protests at several locations also in the state, raising the same demand.

At the Marina beach, epicentre of the stir for the last six days, protesters continued to stay put demanding a permanent solution for holding the sport besides a ban on animal rights group PETA.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has filed a caveat in the Supreme anticipating challenge to its ordinance allowing Jallikattu in the state.

