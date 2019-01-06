हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kamal Hassan

Kamal Haasan welcomes Prakash's entry into politics

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished "good luck" to actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj for foraying into politics.

Kamal Haasan welcomes Prakash&#039;s entry into politics

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished "good luck" to actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj for foraying into politics.

"Wishing my friend Mr. Prakash Raj all the very best in his political journey. Thanks for walking the talk," tweeted Haasan, the chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam party.

A few days ago Prakash, who has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate.

Though he has not indicated from where he will contest, many other parties have seen offering him support.

Prakash is a known name in the southern film industry. He has featured in movies like "Iruvar", "Anthapuram" and "Kanchivaram". He has also made his presence felt in Bollywood with movies like "Singham" and "Wanted".

