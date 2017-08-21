close
Kamal Hassan takes jibe at AIADMK factions

Actor Kamal Hassan on Monday took a jibe at the coming together of the two AIADMK factions, saying it amounts to fooling the people.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:46
Chennai: Actor Kamal Hassan on Monday took a jibe at the coming together of the two AIADMK factions, saying it amounts to fooling the people.

"Gandhi cap, Kashmiri cap and now buffoon's cap. Have you had enough or do you want more? Tamils, please answer," Hassan tweeted.

His remarks came amid the coming together of the two AIADMK factions -- one headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and the other by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

