Kamya Punjabi's pool pic shows how to beat the summer heat!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Kamya Punjabi is known for calling a spade a spade. She never really minces any words and stands for what she feels is right. Kamya is quite an avid social media user, who often shares pictures and videos with her fans.

She recently took to Instagram and shared pictures where Kamya can be seen enjoying her pool time in the scorching summer heat. The telly actress looks super happy while enjoying the splash of water. Also, do not miss her caption which reads: “My mistakes My choices No Regrets.”

My mistakes My choices No Regrets A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Apr 9, 2018 at 4:05am PDT

Kamya is currently seen playing a negative character in popular daily soap 'Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has been in the entertainment business for more than a decade now and delivered some amazing performances on the small screens. Her vamp avatar has often been liked by the audiences. Her breakthrough act was seen in several hit serials such as Reth where she played Nethra, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani as Kiran, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann as Sindoora to name a few.

The actress was seen in popular reality television show 'Bigg Boss' season 7 along with good friend Pratyusha Banerjee. Kamya has always been vocal about issues closer to her heart and that explains why after 'Balika Vadhu' actress's sudden death, the TV actress kept fighting for her friend to get justice.

Kamya was seen as a tough competition inside the 'Bigg Boss' house and one of the best ones as far as performing the tasks was concerned. She was also seen in Box Cricket League season 3.

Here's learning a thing or two from the super telly actress!