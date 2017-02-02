Kanchi Kaul – Shabir Ahluwalia’s toddler son Ivarr takes his first steps – Watch VIDEO

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:43
Mumbai: It’s an overwhelming moment for any parent to see their baby take its first steps. TV actress Kanchi Kaul, who is married to Shabir Ahluwalia experienced the same parental bliss when she saw her younger son Ivarr take his first steps.

The happy and thrilled mother took to Instagram to share a cute video that shows Ivarr walking towards his mother.

Check it out here:

 

.....and HE WALKS !!! #wooohooo #almostone #priceless #ivarr

A video posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on

Kanchi and Shabir have been married since November 27, 2011. They welcomed their first bundle of joy – son Azai – on July 26, 2014.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:43

