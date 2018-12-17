Kangana and I share a beautiful relationship: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is collaborating for the first time with actress Kangana Ranaut in the film "Panga", has said they share a beautiful relationship and their love for each other will only increase as the shooting progresses.

Tiwari told this to the media at the Star Screen Awards 2018 on Sunday here, when asked about how she was getting along with her, as there is a perception in the media that Kangana does not get along very well with her directors -- recent example being director of "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi" Krish, who left the film citing differences with the actress.

"Kangana and I share a beautiful relationship. I think I had one of the best times ever when I was shooting the first schedule of `Panga` and our love is just going to increase.

"It`s not only her in the film. There is Richa Chadda and after few days, Pankaj Tripathi will start shooting. I shot some scenes with Neena (Gupta), ma`am. Jassi Gill is also there in the film so, it`s really different environment and I am having a lot of fun shooting for the film. I am just looking forward to the release next year," Tiwari said.

Talking about the shooting schedule, the director said: "We have completed the first schedule. Now, we have started training for Kabaddi therefore, we will again start shooting the film in February."

For her New Year celebrations, Tiwari has got "10 days off so, I will spend them with my kids. My husband (Nitesh Tiwari) has wrapped up the second schedule of `Chichore`. So, I will be celebrating New Year with my husband and kids."

Produced by Fox Star Hindi, Kangana in "Panga" will be seen playing a national-level Kabaddi player.

According to its makers, the story reaffirms that a family who laughs, cries, dreams together and if they are by your side, nothing is impossible to a willing heart.